Morning Minute: Doing Satan’s Work

Do you think there’s a person so bad that they scare Satan? Well, Chris Paul is convinced that Satan lies awake at night worried that R. Kelly is coming for his job! The latest disgusting news about the R&B singer is that he sexually abused and possibly impregnated his 14-year-old cousin. If that isn’t doing Satan’s work what is?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Jermaine Jackson Ordered To Pay $2,500 A Month In Spousal Support
- Hurricane Center: Florence Makes Landfall In N. Carolina
- Letitia James Wins Primary For New York Attorney General
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: