Judge Orders The Game To Turn Over Financial Records To Pay Off $7m Judgment

A judge has ordered The Game to turn over his banking records to a woman who is attempting to collect on judgment worth millions that she won in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, has until the end of the month to comply and make known to the court all his bank accounts, all of his real estate holdings, and other assets.

The judge also ordered him to provide receipts for all money earned since 2014 and all details of any businesses he owns.

According to The Blast, Priscilla Rainey won a $7 million judgment when The Game failed to show up to court for hearings in 2015. In her lawsuit, she claimed he sexually harassed her during the taping of his reality TV show “She Got Game,” by forcibly reaching inside her dress to rub her butt and genitals in full view of others on set.

Taylor filed a motion for a new trial, claiming the judgment was too high and there wasn’t enough evidence to support her allegations. But the judge disagreed, noting the testimony of two witnesses to the sexual misconduct.

“Whether the jury’s verdict was against the weight of the evidence is not a close question,” Judge Gary Feinerman wrote on August 31.

“Rainey’s testimony alone would have formed a sufficient basis for the verdict. Smith’s testimony regarding Rainey’s demeanor immediately following the incident, coupled with the video showing Taylor’s failure to deny her allegations when she confronted him on the bus, served as unnecessary icing on the cake.”

He continued: “The court has already reviewed Taylor’s vile responses to Rainey’s initial effort on the tour bus to discuss the battery (“What you can do is be a woman and shut up”; “Get off this bus before you get your ass strangled”; “I’ll f**king choke your a** up”), and to her filing this lawsuit (“other ‘Tranny Panty’ activity in her past that makes this false claim irrelevant”), which confirm that a punitive damages award is eminently reasonable.”

A jury awarded Rainey $7 million in damages, but she has not received a dime from The Game.

The judge added: “The unauthorized touching of a woman’s vagina and other intimate areas is a reprehensible act, particularly when done in front of a crowd of onlookers.”

