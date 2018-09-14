Jermaine Jackson has been ordered to pay $2,500 per month in spousal support to his estranged wife,Halima Rashid, until they figure out the details of their divorce, reports The Blast.
Jackson was also ordered to pay support dating back to June 1, 2018, meaning he owes her another $10,000. The judge said Jackson can pay that back by shelling out $2,000 a month until he is paid in full.
Jackson and Rashid tied the knot in 2004 and have no children together.
- Hurricane Center: Florence Makes Landfall In N. Carolina
- Letitia James Wins Primary For New York Attorney General
One thought on “Jermaine Jackson Ordered To Pay $2,500 A Month In Spousal Support”
He doesn’t have that type of money. Maybe Janet will take his call and help him, but wait a minute Randy is in her ear. Sorry Jermaine, you are out of luck. Wonder what that young tenderoni is thinking now. Broke, old and still married. Now he has to pay spousal support….girl you’ve got yourself a winner!