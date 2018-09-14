Jermaine Jackson Ordered To Pay $2,500 A Month In Spousal Support

Jermaine Jackson has been ordered to pay $2,500 per month in spousal support to his estranged wife,Halima Rashid, until they figure out the details of their divorce, reports The Blast.

Jackson was also ordered to pay support dating back to June 1, 2018, meaning he owes her another $10,000. The judge said Jackson can pay that back by shelling out $2,000 a month until he is paid in full.

Jackson and Rashid tied the knot in 2004 and have no children together.

