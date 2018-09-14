Jada Pinkett-Smith Admits ‘Marriages Change’ In Emotional Message

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a message about the reality of marriage and forgiveness.

“I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me,” the actress wrote alongside a family photo with husband Will Smith, her stepson Trey, 25, and 17-year-old daughter Willow. “It’s been really painful. Marriages change.”

She continued: “Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over … but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ‘babies’ out with the bath water. #family”

20-year-old Jaden Smith was missing from the photo and he joked in his mother’s comments: “Where the hell am I?”

Jada replied, “In my heart. You would be right here if u weren’t working. We miss u.”

As noted by US Weekly, the next morning, Jada added a “pillowtalk” video of herself reflecting on self-forgiveness.

“Forgiveness … My power to forgive others came from forgiving myself by looking into the shadows of my own heart,” she captioned the clip. “But… there are acts committed against us that are so horrific our only choice is to give it to the Mother/Father to fill us with a healing needed to find the ‘God Love’ within that gives us the ‘Self Love’ we need”.

This next 13 is going to be gooooood❤️✨@redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/Ec6XnEc8Cq — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 27, 2018

The Red Table Talk host then explained that “to forgive” is a “delicate process” and revealed she “also had to realize that just because my heart may embrace and forgive … doesn’t mean that person should be standing beside me.”

The heartfelt messages come on the heels of Will and Jada recently celebrating the fact that they’ve been together for more than half their lives.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.