Will Smith Surprises Shoppers While Selling Bottles Of Son Jaden’s ‘Just’ Water [Video]

Will Smith temporarily swapped acting for a job in retail after being spotted pushing bottles of water in London.

Big Willy hit up the Westfield Shopping Centre branch of Boots promoting his son Jaden’s Just Water in the food and drinks aisle.

As noted by OK!, Smith certainly looked the part, donning a white shirt alongside a Boots tie and name badge.

“While Jaden was surfing as a young kid, some plastic water bottles floated by him and he soon realized that they were dirtying our oceans and killing the environment,” Smith said in a video of his Boots day that he shared online.

“He was immediately motivated to do something to save our planet; our future – and with that wish, JUST Water was born,” he added.

The Men in Black star captioned the clip: “If u been sleepin’ on this, go buy yourself a bottle and tell the cashier I said hi (they know me there… I’m like… a manager now).”

Jaden added: “By partnering with a retailer like Boots, it’s exciting that so many people across the UK can feel like they are giving back to the environment by drinking JUST.”

Smith also took to Instagram to tell his 21M followers that JUST Water is now available on British shores.

Meanwhile, the next installment in the Men in Black franchise is reportedly filming in London so Will Smith may reprise his role as J for a cameo appearance opposite new leads Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.

