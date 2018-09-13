The TJMS Remembers Tupac On The 22 Anniversary Of His Death

Twenty-two years ago today hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur passed away from gunshot wounds. A few days earlier, he was shot multiple times while at a red light in Las Vegas. Shakur was 25-years-old when he died.
