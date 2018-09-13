The TJMS Remembers Tupac On The 22 Anniversary Of His Death

Originals
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Twenty-two years ago today hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur passed away from gunshot wounds. A few days earlier, he was shot multiple times while at a red light in Las Vegas. Shakur was 25-years-old when he died.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Death , rapper , Tupac

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close