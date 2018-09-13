Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Gets Release Date

Seven years after Tha Carter IV, Lil Wayne‘s long-awaited follow-up, Tha Carter V is set to be released on Sept. 21; according to the official Young Money Twitter account. They also revealed the cover art, which features a hand holding up five fingers.

🖐 Put them 5s up ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/h2mCfeJlEK — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) September 12, 2018

Before the announcement, Floyd Mayweather posted a “V” on Instagram with the goat emoji and “21” hashtag, causing speculation of a Sept. 21 release date.

C5 was severely delayed due to Wayne and Birdman’s legal battle. Weezy sued Cash Money for $51 million in 2015 to terminate his contract. As a result, Tha Carter V was placed in limbo. In June, he reached a settlement with Cash Money for an undisclosed amount.

