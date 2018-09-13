Ed Hartwell Wants New Divorce Trial; Says Paying For Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Nanny Is A Strain

Keisha Knight Pulliam‘s messy divorce is back in the news again. That’s because her ex is demanding a new trial and in the process said some not-so-nice things about her.

According to TMZ, retired NFL linebacker, Ed Hartwell, is practically begging the court to reconsider its ruling in their divorce, and according to legal docs, his claim is that he’s been asked to pay too much in child support because Keshia has no need for a full-time nanny.

Ed wants to see their kid more and says he shouldn’t have to foot the bill for a full-time nanny … seemingly taking a dig at Keshia because she hasn’t worked as consistently as when she had recurring roles on The Cosby Show and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

Keshia responded with a low blow too … basically saying it’s interesting that Hartwell wants to spend more time with their one-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Pulliam-Hartwell, considering he once questioned the paternity of the child.

Knight-Pulliam won primary custody of Ella and Ed was forced to pay $3,007 per month in child support when the judge ruled back in April, but it sounds like Hartwell isn’t ready to pay.’

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.