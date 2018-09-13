Black Moms Matter: What Would You Get Rid Of?

If you could make one of your child’s possessions disappear what would it be? For Sherri that’s a loaded question, Jeffery has so much lotion in his room that she wishes she could throw it away! But, then he’d just come ask to use hers. She also can’t stand his Xbox because it attracts all of his friends and they’re so loud; but then she’d have to drive him to his friends houses. There really is no way for Sherri to win here!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Philando Castile’s Mother Slams NRA’s Dana Loesch For Blaming Her Son For His Death
- Ed Hartwell Wants New Divorce Trial; Says Paying For Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Nanny Is A Strain
- Dads Take A Shot At Doing Their Daughters’ Hair [WATCH]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: