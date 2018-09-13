Black Moms Matter: What Would You Get Rid Of?

Originals
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you could make one of your child’s possessions disappear what would it be? For Sherri that’s a loaded question, Jeffery has so much lotion in his room that she wishes she could throw it away! But, then he’d just come ask to use hers. She also can’t stand his Xbox because it attracts all of his friends and they’re so loud; but then she’d have to drive him to his friends houses. There really is no way for Sherri to win here!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kids , Kym Whitley , parenting , Sherri Shepherd

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close