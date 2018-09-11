Models Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot Freak Out After Making The Victoria’s Secret Show

Duckie Thot and Winnie Harlow’ s dreams are coming true, one runway at a time.

Both models posted emotional videos over the after finding out they’d been selected to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.

Thot, 22, regularly models for Rihanna’s Fenty brand, tweeted:

“Words can’t express how much this means to me, thank you Victoria’s Secret for the opportunity of a lifetime.” words can’t express how much this means to me, thank you Victoria’s Secret for the opportunity of a lifetime. #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/2ASIo7Wu0b — Duckie Thot (@duckie_thot) September 9, 2018

Harlow, 24, also posted a video of the moment where she found out she was selected to walk in the show. (It’s the second slide in the post below.) She drops to knees and starts crying as her team tells her the news.