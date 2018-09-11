Models Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot Freak Out After Making The Victoria’s Secret Show

Duckie Thot and Winnie Harlow’s dreams are coming true, one runway at a time.
Both models posted emotional videos over the after finding out they’d been selected to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.
Thot, 22, regularly models for Rihanna’s Fenty brand, tweeted:
“Words can’t express how much this means to me, thank you Victoria’s Secret for the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Harlow, 24, also posted a video of the moment where she found out she was selected to walk in the show. (It’s the second slide in the post below.) She drops to knees and starts crying as her team tells her the news.
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs – thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview 😭🙏🏽💗🙈
Harlow will be the first model with vitiligo to walk the runway, according to Elle. Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes the loss of skin color in patches.
“I’m not a ‘Vitiligo Sufferer.’ I’m not a ‘Vitiligo model,’” she wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year. “I am Winnie. I am a model. And I happen to have Vitiligo.”
@eveningstandardmagazine @evening.standard and all other tabloids, magazines and people who write articles on me PSA: I’m not a “Vitiligo Sufferer”. I’m not a “Vitiligo model”. I am Winnie. I am a model. And i happen to have Vitiligo. Stop putting these titles on me or anyone else. I AM NOT SUFFERING! If anything I’m SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don’t make them WHO they are! All our differences are apart of who we are but they don’t define us! I’m sick of every headline ending in “Vitiligo Sufferer” or “Suffers from Vitiligo”. Do you see me suffering? The only thing I’m Suffering from are your headlines and the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty! The beach was damn fine that day, nothing to suffer about! 🙄👉🏽