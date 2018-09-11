RussRant: Russ’ Prediction

Russ got his copy of Bob Woodward’s book Fear. He says there is so much information in the book that he predicts Trump has a distraction up his sleeve. The book will “scare the hell out of you,” Russ says, “it’s appropriately named fear.” The book alleges that he has to get his daily briefings in videos and pictures so he doesn’t have to read anything and he makes important decisions based on conspiracy theories.

