Ohio School Resource Officer Activated a Taser to Wake a Sleeping Student

A Smithville, Ohio, school resource officer was put on unpaid leave after allegedly using her taser to wake up a student who was sleeping during class reports News 5 Cleveland.

The incident happened on Aug. 30 at Liberty Preparatory School. The male student, who is a junior, wouldn’t wake up for the teacher or Interim Principal Jenna Parnell.

That’s when Officer Maryssa Boskoski, 32, walked to the classroom with Parnell and activated the taser a few feet away from the student.

It has been reported that no probes were deployed and the taser did not touch the student. And, the sparking noises and commotion caused the student to finally wake up.

News 5 reports that Panrell was stunned by Boskoski’s actions.

The police chief Howard Funk said that Boskoski violated the use of taser policy, and is planning to meet with the village solicitor to see if any criminal charges should be filed.

“It’s unfortunate and I’m disappointed that this took place. It’s something I would not have expected from any of our officers,” Funk told the station.

Earlier this year, a report detailed that she neglected to remove the cartridge from a taser prior to a spark test. As a result, the taser deployed close to another officer.

Boskoski was warned that future incidents of negligence could subject her to disciplinary action.

Liberty Prep sent out a letter to parents and guardians making them aware of the situation and noting that they were cooperating with the police.

