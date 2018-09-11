Huggy Lowdown: Power Had Huggy Like, ‘Oh Shiggity!’

| 09.11.18
The season finale of Power had Huggy yelling, “oh Shiggity!” This season there were lots of ups and downs and Tommy has been “depopulating” cast members all season and the finale was wild. Nobody is safe from Tommy , not even his girlfriend Keisha. One thing is for sure, Tommy and Ghost will not be best friends on the next season.

