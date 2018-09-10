CLOSE
Kanye Gets Reporter Kicked Out Of Event For Allegedly Asking Him A Disrespectful Question

Kanye West was on the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Fashion Show in Central Park Friday night, when he gave an order to remove a certain reporter from the party and threatened to leave.

TMZ reports that the beef was over a question the reporter asked about the feud between Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford. Remember last month, when Tyson threw shade at Kim over her body and Kim responded, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.” Lots of people took offense to her comment saying that “sis” was used as a homophobic slur.

In video footage obtained by TMZ TV, Kanye is seen asking someone to remove a reporter that allegedly asked him the question about Tyson Beckford.

