Kim Kardashian West came for Tyson Beckford’s sexual orientation on social media, strongly suggesting that he isn’t into her because he’s not into women at all.
This all started when Tyson commented on a photo of Kim that surfaced on social media Tuesday.
“Sorry. I don’t care for it personally,” he wrote, adding, “She’s not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip.”
Kim fired back, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.”
Now, some folks on social media are calling Kim homophobic.
She has yet to respond to the criticism, and Tyson has kept quiet about Kim’s response, except to underscore his original point: “My opinion on plastic surgery stays the same, not for me! I personally don’t care for it! Done end of story!”
And while we have your attention, Kim K has pissed off both the LGBT and black communities when she responded to Tyson Beckford‘s body shaming comments by using the slang term “sis.”
The beef all went down in the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram account, reports The Blast.
Here’s the deal. The term “sis” is common in the LGBT community, used often to refer to an LGBT person both in a positive and negative way. It can be seen as homophobic if used by someone who is not part of the LGBT community.
Some have also taken offense because the word is used in the black community as well; “sis” being short for “sista.”
Social media reaction was all over the map — people from both communities got on Kim Kardashian for using the word, while others got on Tyson for his body shaming comment.
2 thoughts on “Kim Kardashian Calls Tyson Beckford ‘Sis’ And Catches Hell For It”
Why is this brother coming for her in the first place. So he threw a stone and expected her to just sit back and take it ? I don’t like either one of them, but he started it ! I have a problem with a man who publicly says something negative about a women ! It’s not about any organization or black slang at this point – it’s a man taking pot shots at a women ! I’m wondering WHY ? What was his Agenda ?
She’s just pissed off because how dare a brother not want her wide-open, used up a@@.