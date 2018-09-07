CLOSE
Kanye West Serves As Creative Director For An Adult Entertainment Website’s Award Ceremony

Kanye West is a man of many talents, most recently he took his creative talents to the biggest porno company in the world, Pornhub.

The Blast reported that Kanye will collaborated with Willo Perron and his agency, WP&A, to curate and serve as creative director for the inaugural Pornhub Awards.

Kanye West and company worked with the world’s most famous performers in adult entertainment to celebrate the biggest and best in each of Pornhub’s categories.

Yeezy provided wardrobe for tonight’s presenters and the Donda creative house team worked on merch designs that were handed out to attendees and sold online. Replicas of the presenters’ looks will be made available for sale in collaboration with Fashion Nova.

Ye even designed the porn awards statue for each winner.

