Mayor Of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Says Her Faith Is ‘Everything’

On December 5, 2017, Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Norwood in the Mayoral election. She took office in January 2018 and is only the second female mayor of Atlanta.

It wasn’t an easy race, she faced push back and lack of support from those who she thought would support her. But, she didn’t let that stop her, she knew that “the vast majority of Atlanta” would support her. But most importantly it was “what God told me to go and do,” she said.

“My faith is everything to me,” Bottoms said. Over the years she has learned to trust her gut and the little voice in her spirit, she says “that’s the voice of God.” She has made decisions “that haven’t made sense to anybody,” but she operates off of faith and it hasn’t steered her wrong yet.

