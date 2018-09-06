Janet Jackson: Singer Dropped 70 Pounds After Giving Birth To Baby Eissa

Janet Jackson says her personal trainer is responsible for helping her shed 70 pounds following her successful pregnancy at 50.

“I give it up to Paulette [Sybliss]. She’s incredible. And she never made me feel like I have to deprive myself of anything,” Jackson, now 52, told InStyle’s beauty issue. “She would say, ‘What do you like? OK, I’m going to put that in. What do you enjoy? OK, I’m going to put that in.’”

As reported by Page Six, since having her son, Eissa Al Mana, and going on tour, Jackson has adopted a healthy lifestyle, though she admits that she indulges in sweet treats every now and then.

“I don’t eat meat anymore, just fish occasionally and veggies,” she shared. “But I love catfish. I love a fried fish. But I’m also crazy about grilled fish. I love Snickers.”

Thanks to a healthy diet and training at least four times a week with Sybliss, Jackson dropped 70 pounds after giving birth.

“There were a lot of sweets that I have only tried as an adult. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Is that the little round one? I just tried that last year for the first time. It’s very good,” Jackson noted. “I finally tried a KitKat a couple of years ago.”

Even though she is thrilled with where she’s at physically, Jackson recalled growing up in the entertainment industry where women are expected to be skinny.

“I remember growing up and being in this business was always this important thing. Because it was the thing. And you had to be a certain size, you had to be thin to be an entertainer. Stupid crap like that.

That’s just this business I’m in,” she explained. “I think it’s changed, thank God. People are more accepting of others. Which is the way it should’ve been from the jump. That can really mess with you.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.