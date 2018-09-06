DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s Top 10 Back To School Tips For Divorced Parents

Leave a comment

Back to school is an exciting yet stressful time of year for every parent. But for divorced parents the work of getting your kid(s) ready for a successful school year can feel much harder. Some of the things that can make the transition smoother are:

-Create a shared Google calendar

-Set times and places to discuss your child.

-If your ex is out of state have them call in to the parent teacher meetings.

Hear the rest in the audio above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

divorce , DL's Top 10 , DLHS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close