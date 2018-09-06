Common Teams Up With Michelle Obama To Encourage Voting [Video]

“Did you know that less than 60 percent of eligible African American citizens voted in the 2016 presidential election? This undermines our power as a people, and I am not willing to give my vote and my power away,” Common said in a new video.

He went on to say he’s not going to “allow anyone else to make decisions for my family and my future.”

“I am teaming up with Mrs. Obama and all of you to change the culture around voting and to get the conversation started with our family, friends, and coworkers,” he added.

When We All Vote’s Week of Action will take place September 22-29. To get more details on how you can help register, organize and fire people up, visit www.whenweallvote.org.

