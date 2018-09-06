Many activists, community leaders and politicians have been fighting back against the seemingly never-ending incidents involving people calling 911 on Black people for no legitimate reason. The problem, which has been referred to as “Living While Black” on social media, has motivated politicians of color to create bills to stop it.
One of the recent measures has come out of Michigan, where State Rep. LaTanya Garrett introduced a bill to the state Legislature on Wednesday. The rule would make filing false crime reports based on bias or someone’s race a felony, the Detroit Free Press reported.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Records: Cop Accused In Australian’s Death Can’t Take Stress
- Calls Grow For Laws To Punish People Who Call Police On Black People For No Reason
- Matt Barnes Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Wife Gloria Govan
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Calls Grow For Laws To Punish People Who Call Police On Black People For No Reason was originally published on newsone.com