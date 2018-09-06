CLOSE
Calls Grow For Laws To Punish People Who Call Police On Black People For No Reason

Michigan State Rep. LaTanya Garrett introduced new legislation that would make biased and false crime reporting a felony.

Many activists, community leaders and politicians have been fighting back against the seemingly never-ending incidents involving people calling 911 on Black people for no legitimate reason. The problem, which has been referred to as “Living While Black” on social media, has motivated politicians of color to create bills to stop it.

One of the recent measures has come out of Michigan, where State Rep. LaTanya Garrett introduced a bill to the state Legislature on Wednesday. The rule would make filing false crime reports based on bias or someone’s race a felony, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Calls Grow For Laws To Punish People Who Call Police On Black People For No Reason was originally published on newsone.com

black people , cops , Police Called On Black Man

