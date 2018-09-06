Many activists, community leaders and politicians have been fighting back against the seemingly never-ending incidents involving people calling 911 on Black people for no legitimate reason. The problem, which has been referred to as “Living While Black” on social media, has motivated politicians of color to create bills to stop it.

One of the recent measures has come out of Michigan, where State Rep. LaTanya Garrett introduced a bill to the state Legislature on Wednesday. The rule would make filing false crime reports based on bias or someone’s race a felony, the Detroit Free Press reported.

State Rep. LaTanya Garrett's bill to dissuade reporting false crime https://t.co/8dkiNhk26c — Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 5, 2018

An #NY state senator has had enough with 911 calling on people of color for no reason. He has proposed a new bill to stop the madness. https://t.co/zyVl53vn7v #livingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/hJ44bTU5WC — NewsOne (@newsone) August 16, 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Calls Grow For Laws To Punish People Who Call Police On Black People For No Reason was originally published on newsone.com