#RussRant: Mollie Tibbetts’ Family Says Don’t Use Her Murder As A Political Pawn

Mollie Tibbetts is the young woman who was murdered while jogging. She was killed by an undocumented immigrant, and the Trump administration has used her death to further their political agenda on immigration. Her family is disgusted and appalled at this, her step father said that one man does not represent an entire race or group of people. Her death should not be used as a debate topic, she was someone’s daughter.

