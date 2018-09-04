Black Girl Problems: ‘My Wig Is Allergic To Water’

Have you ever been embarrassed to admit that you can’t swim? Kym and Sherri haven’t. It takes too long and “costs too much money,” to get your hair done so Kym will avoid swimming at all times. Sherri Just tells people, “my wig is allergic to water.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Mike Colter (‘Luke Cage’) Apologizes For Joke About Ariana Grande Being Groped
- Nike Signs Risky New Deal With Colin Kaepernick For ‘Just Do It’ 30th Anniv. Campaign
- Little Known Black History Fact: Los Pobladores
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: