Black Girl Problems: 'My Wig Is Allergic To Water'

Originals
| 09.04.18
Have you ever been embarrassed to admit that you can’t swim? Kym and Sherri haven’t. It takes too long and “costs too much money,” to get your hair done so Kym will avoid swimming at all times. Sherri Just tells people, “my wig is allergic to water.”

Black Girl Problems , Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd

