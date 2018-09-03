Guy’s Gripe: ‘Ghost Texters’

To everyone who sends important texts and then disappears….that’s messed up. It should even be “illegal,” according to Guy. Before you send a text please check your phone’s battery and if it’s about to die charge it before you try to start a conversation.
