Sales For Omarosa’s ‘Unhinged’ Drop 40 Percent Since Its Debut

Omarosa Manigault Newman topped The New York Times bestseller list with her memoir Unhinged, but the tell-all about her time in the Trump White House is tanking, The Root reports.

According to the Washington Post, the sales of Unhinged have fallen some 40 percent since the book debuted.

The book was released on Aug. 14 and had a nice opening week partly due to the controversy surrounding the release of secretly recorded conversations she had with members of Trump’s staff.

“She has come out with a series of tapes,” Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “and in many ways, seems to have outsmarted the president, who has taken the bait and gone out and tweeted directly after her.”

Donald Trump’s tweets also helped drive sales.

“While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry,” Trump on Twitter during her media blitz promoting the book.

Washington Post’s book critic Ron Charles believes that despite the plummeting sales Unhinged will still find its way onto the upcoming bestsellers lists because there’s no competition.