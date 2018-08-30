Trump Month In Review: August

President Donald Trump is openly using “violent” Black people as a political tool to scare his conservative base leading up to the November mid-term elections.

It’s a new low for Trump — who always takes the low road.

CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is correctly criticizing Trump for what he said is a racist appeal to evangelical leaders.

Trump spoke privately to a group of evangelical Christian supporters and he warned of impending violence if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives after November’s midterm elections.

Trump said that Democrats “will overturn everything that we’ve done, and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently. There’s violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”

“If they don’t vote, we’re going to have a miserable two years and we’re going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time because then it just gets to be one election — you’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got,” he said in audio heard by The New York Times.

Toobin kept it real: He said Trump’s warning of “violence” was code for fear of African-Americans.

“Let’s be clear also about what’s going on here. The theme here is, ‘I’m Donald Trump and I’ll protect you from the scary Black people,’” Toobin said on CNN.

“This is about Black versus white. This is about Donald Trump’s appeal to racism, and it just happens all the time,” Toobin said. “And we never say it, and we don’t say it enough for what it is, but that’s what’s going on here.”

I couldn’t agree more.

*****************************************************************************************

Trump’s legendary paranoia has a new twist: Google.

Trump claims that Google – the world’s largest search engine — is “rigged” and conspiring against him. In an early morning tweet rant, Trump says Google is somehow suppressing positive news stories about him and promoting negative stories instead.

And Trump also wonders if his bizarre Google allegation is “illegal.”

“Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?” Trump tweeted.

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“ 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous,” he added. “Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

Where is Trump’s evidence? As usual, Trump is all bluster and no proof.

****************************************************************************************************

Google is the least of Trump’s problems.

All the President’s men (and one woman) are flipping on Trump, ratting him out one by one, in what appears to be the worst month of Trump’s beleaguered tenure in the White House.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and reported “fixer” pleaded guilty to a range of fraud charges and implicated Trump in felony campaign finance violations surrounding clandestine payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal—who said they had affairs with Trump and were paid hush money to influence the 2016 presidential election. Trump, predictably, said “flipping” should be illegal.

Next up, David Pecker—Pecker is the CEO of American Media Inc., the company that publishes The National Enquirer. He was granted immunity in the federal investigation into Michael Cohen in exchange for providing information on the hush money deals. Pecker, told federal prosecutors that Trump had knowledge of Cohen’s payments to women who had alleged sexual encounters with Trump, according to CNN.

And then there’s Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg is the Chief Financial Officer for the Trump organization who reportedly knows about all of Trump’s finances – legal and shady — including the hush money payments to Daniels and McDougal.

In a separate development, there’s also Dino Sajudin, the former doorman at Trump World Tower, who is reportedly now able to talk about a contract he entered into with the National Enquirer regarding Trump’s alleged relationship with a housekeeper which resulted in an illegitimate child, according to CNN.

Trump, predictably, called Sajudin’s story fake news.

———————————————————————————————-

Can a Black woman’s book bring down the White House?

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former African-American White House advisor, is threatening to release more secretly-recorded tapes featuring White House senior officials and Trump. She has more than 200 audio and video recordings, according to The New York Times.

“There’s a lot of very corrupt things happening in the White House and I am going to blow the whistle on a lot of them,” Manigault Newman told NBC News.

Manigault Newman is promoting her book, Unhinged an explosive account of her experiences at the White House. She has already released secret tapes of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her and Trump reacting to her firing, saying he knew nothing about it.

Trump fired back:

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I heard really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

But in an interview with Newsweek, Omarosa said women – including Black women – have supported her criticism of Trump.

“Across the board, women have applauded my strength and have been inspired,” she said.

We’re not sure where Omarosa is getting her data, but she’s definitely sticking to her story.

***********************************************************************************************

Trump took aim at Black NFL players – again.

Earlier this month, several NFL players protested against social inequality and police brutality by raising fists or kneeling during the national anthem and Trump tweeted his disapproval.

“The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem,” Trump tweeted. “Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their ‘outrage’ at something that most of them are unable to define.”

“They make a fortune doing what they love………..Be happy, be cool!” Trump wrote. “A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway.”

“Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!” he added.

***********************************************************************************

Trump is embracing a high-profile Black supporter who still proudly sports Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” cap: Rapper Kanye West.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! West defended his decision to support Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

And West said he won’t be bullied by liberals.

“Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me,” West told Kimmel. “And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over; I’d get kicked out of the Black community because blacks — we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only, like, we can only be Democrats and all.”

West said it took more than a year before he gained the “confidence to stand up” and wear Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat. Many Black Americans took to social media to criticize West for wearing the cap.

After those comments, Kanye backtracked on WGCI Radio in Chicago saying the he still supports Trump and thinks that he cares about Black America’s perception of him, but that he understands why the Black community is at odds with his statements.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel,” Kanye said on the air. “I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through.”

Kanye also said that his support of Trump helped his wife, Kim Kardashian West, advocate with Trump to get Alice Johnson out of jail.

Despite the success of that effort, It’s still unclear to me why exactly West supports Trump. Or perhaps this is all just West’s tiresome cry for attention?

What do you think?

