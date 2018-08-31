Morning Minute: Prince Harry Has Always Loved ‘Hot Chocolate’

Recently a picture of Prince Harry from his college days showed up online and it looks like he’s always had a thing for “hot chocolate.” In the photo you can see a picture of Halle Berry in the background! Halle saw it and was flattered.
