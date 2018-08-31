Morning Minute: Prince Harry Has Always Loved ‘Hot Chocolate’

Recently a picture of Prince Harry from his college days showed up online and it looks like he’s always had a thing for “hot chocolate.” In the photo you can see a picture of Halle Berry in the background! Halle saw it and was flattered.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: