‘Ok, I See You!’ Halle Berry Notices Her Poster In Old Pic Of Prince Harry’s Dorm Room

Looks like Prince Harry was down with the swirl long before Meghan Markle came into his life.

When photos of him posing in his boarding school dorm room recently resurfaced online, it included an image of Halle Berry on the wall above him. The Oscar-winning actress noticed the cutout of herself pinned to an embroidered rug on his wall and promptly tweeted about it Wednesday.

“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!” Berry tweeted with a crying laughing emoji. She added, “#HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott,” referencing the rapper’s memorable Work It lyric: “Don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?”