Top Of The Morning: Bey Was Amazing!

Last night Tom, Kym, Sybil and our producer Kim, went to see Bey and Jay in Orlando! Sybil said it was the “most visually exciting and beautiful show I have ever seen!” Tom added, “it was the longest show!” They performed for three hours with nonstop high energy. Kym posted a photo and everybody looked amazing!

