Top Of The Morning: Bey Was Amazing!

Last night Tom, Kym, Sybil and our producer Kim, went to see Bey and Jay in Orlando! Sybil said it was the “most visually exciting and beautiful show I have ever seen!” Tom added, “it was the longest show!” They performed for three hours with nonstop high energy. Kym posted a photo and everybody looked amazing!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Crying Fake Tears As Trial Nears, Black Teen’s Family Says
- Little Known Black History Fact: Roy Wilkins
- Crowds Gather In Arizona Heat To Pay Respects To John McCain
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM