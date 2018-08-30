CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Sad? Here’s Why Serena Will Not Celebrate Baby Alexis Upcoming First Birthday

Leave a comment

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. turns 1 on Sept. 1 but her superstar mother says they won’t be celebrating the big milestone.

Williams has confirmed she will not observe her daughter’s first birthday the traditional way due to her Jehovah’s Witness beliefs.

“Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays,” the tennis champion said in a press conference. “We’re Jehova’s Witnesses so we don’t do that.”

As noted by E! Online, Jehova’s Witnesses don’t celebrate birthdays, Christmas, Easter and other holidays because the religion believes “such celebrations displease God.” Birthdays also have pagan roots, and according to the religion, the Bible “condemns the use of magic, divination, spiritism, or ‘anything like this.’”

Serena explained to Vogue last year: ”Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it. Alexis didn’t grow up going to any church, but he’s really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first,” she said at the time.

Williams has been open about the joys and challenges of motherhood ever since ever since giving birth.

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, ‘Man, I can’t do this,’” she told Vogue in her cover story where she posed with her daughter. She has posted photos on Instagram that describe the difficulties of being a new mom, including feeling like she “wasn’t a good mom.”

But the tennis pro says her bounceback game is stronger than ever. “I work just as hard, if not harder,” she said at a press conference before her U.S. Open match. “I have more fire in my belly.”

When Williams competed in Wimbledon this year, she dedicated the match to working moms, saying: ”For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today.”

Meanwhile, Serena is back on the court and she rocked a tutu at her U.S. Open comeback match, days after French Open officials criticized her now infamous sleek, black NIKE catsuit.

Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After Wimbledon Loss
25 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Alexis Ohanian , Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. , parenting , Religion , Serena Williams , Serena Williams baby

2 thoughts on “Sad? Here’s Why Serena Will Not Celebrate Baby Alexis Upcoming First Birthday

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close