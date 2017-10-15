Serena Williams is wearing motherhood extremely well with her five-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia.
On Saturday the tennis icon posted a new selfie of her and her baby girl on Instagram—and it’s just too adorable!
Using the popular Snapchat flower crown filter, Serena cuddles Alexis as they gaze into the camera:
Aww!
In the caption, the 36-year-old is curious about the concept of a “push present.”
“Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing?” Williams asked. “If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter.”
Ha! Usually a push present is a gift the baby’s father gives the mother before or after she gives birth. Hence “the push” part.
Serena’s followers— eager to answer— had some pretty diverse responses to her question:
- “I got tennis bracelets for my two each time”
- “Diamond earrings”
- “Dear Serena, “push presents” are for trophy wives whose only accomplishment is convincing a wealthy man to marry them. YOU, however, are an accomplished QUEEN. GOAT. LEGEND. “Push presents” are for basics…and definitely not a conversation you should even want to take part in. #LoveYou!❤”
- “Ridiculous thing for wealthy women.”
- Nope. It isn’t. The baby is the present… A partner who helps 100% is the best “gift”
Perhaps this was Serena’s coy way of asking fiancé Alexis Ohanian to get her a gift!
If you can’t get enough of baby Alexis, go ahead and follow her on her very own verified Instagram page!
Adorbs!
We couldn’t be happier for Serena and her beautiful family!
Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis In New Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
13 thoughts on “Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis In New Selfie”
Go ahead girl, you got the darkest baby I’ve ever seen with a white father b/c they’ve been popping out pale white lately for most who go that way. Are you sure he’s the daddy? Good luck to you and your baby b/c you will need it when the honeymoon is over!!!
dcbrother4u, you sound mad
Cute as pie.
So adorable.
Mac Ben – – how sad for you that even the innocence of life does not soften your heart. You are such a depleted soul.
Mac Ben ain’t your baby mama white?
That baby is way too cute, ok this is me smothering her with kisses (I don’t know how to smell the words), so imagine it lol.
SN: Way to advertise your sponsors, get that money girl!
She would get totally tired of me smacking on her. I’d love her to pieces.
Y’all like having the white man’s babies. Massa do it special dont he? Sick sick sick in the head is what ya are!
Wow!!
Mac Ben , you sound mad.
“Mad” is an understatement. More like demented.
Precious