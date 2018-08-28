Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Makes History As First Black Man To Win Fla. Governor Primary

PHOENIX (AP) — Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum upset a crowded field of well-funded candidates in Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a step away from becoming the state’s first black governor. His surprise victory sets up a November showdown with Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, a favorite of President Donald Trump.

Gillum’s victory could further energize black voters in a year when Democrats are already counting on high turnout among minorities to buoy the party in the November election. Gillum is the party’s third black gubernatorial nominee this year, along with Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland.

Huge Dem turnout breaks records in FL. Historical totals in #FLGOV D primaries: 2018: 1,402,804+ 2014: 837,796 2010: 871,335 2006: 857,814 2002: 1,357,017 1998: (uncontested) 1994: 836,414 1990: 1,074,056 1986: 1,005,465 1982: 993,402 1978: 1,037,533 — Jared Leopold (@jaredleopold) August 29, 2018

DeSantis rode Trump’s endorsement to victory in the GOP race, underscoring the president’s broad appeal in Republican primaries. Trump cheered DeSantis’ victory on Twitter Tuesday night, writing: “Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November!”

DeSantis was one of several Republicans running in contests Tuesday in Florida and Arizona who hoped that cozying up to the president would be rewarded by voters.

Yessssssss!! I told yall #WeVoteWeWin and we can bring in the change we want to see!!! Congrats #AndrewGillum let’s bring this home! https://t.co/A5OA14DMHf — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2018

In Arizona, primary contests were shadowed by the death of Sen. John McCain. Though McCain was a towering figure who was elected to the Senate by Arizonans six times, the three Republican candidates running to replace his retiring seat-mate, Sen. Jeff Flake, aligned themselves more with the president than the longtime senator.

Between 1998-2014, Democrats nominated milquetoast white moderates for #FLgov, mostly from Tampa and Orlando areas. Andrew Gillum breaks the mold in all of those ways. Florida Democrats have apparently decided that they don’t want to lose like that anymore. #FLoridaPrimaries pic.twitter.com/yrZv8Nqb0G — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 29, 2018

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey planned to name a replacement to fill McCain’s seat after the primary.

