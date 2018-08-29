DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Interviews

DL: ‘Black Hair Tells No Lies’

Leave a comment

Why do you think that black hair is always such an issue for other people? Kids get in trouble for having black hairstyles at school and adults at work.  Jasmine shares a story about a time her white boss made her take her Bantu knots down before entering the studio. Hair will always be an identifying factor for black people, “your hair will always give you away,” jokes DL. He says even if people can’t tell that you’re black immediately, your hair will give you away at some point.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Black Hair , DLHS , Hair

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close