‘Power’ Season 5, Episode 8 Recap: Get The Strap!

We’ve been seeing “get the strap” from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for so long now on the ‘gram, who would expect that the time we finally HEAR him say it would be the episode where his character Kanan takes his final bow. (SMH)

Where do we even begin?

Let’s start with the plan that got us here in the first place.

Someone has to take the fall for the death of Raymond Jones and Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and even Angela (Lela Loren) have been going back and forth with different plans to try to keep the actual killer –Tariq, off the hook.

I watched #Power at 2AM last night because I already know you niggas can’t hold water and y’all was itching to spoil it for everyone without the Starz app and boy was I right…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 26, 2018

Get rid of the gun. Report it stolen. No, keep the gun and hide it just in case they get to the point where we are now and someone has to be framed for a murder they didn’t commit. But who should take the fall?

Naturally, Ghost wants to frame Dre (Rotimi) for the murder. It sounds like the most logical plan. It will ultimately get Dre out of Ghost and Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) way. Plus, Ghost manages to find some video surveillance of Dre and Ray Ray together that will corroborate the story of him being the shooter. But, Tasha has other plans. She wants to frame someone who has nothing to lose. No family or friends who will miss him. And at the end of the day, she just can’t stand his a** anyway.

Kanan will officially go down as one of the greatest Villans ever, he made you love and hate him at the same time. Great job @50cent 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @Power_STARZ #PowerStarz⁠ ⁠ #PowerTv⁠ ⁠ #PowerSunday #Kanan #RIPKanan — Cache Perez (@cache1123) August 26, 2018

So, while Ghost is busy putting things in order to frame Dre, Tasha is busy putting things in order to frame Kanan. She gets her girl Keisha, (Alani “La La” Anthony), who’s just been subpoenad to testify in the Raymond Jones case, to say Kanan was at the St. Patrick’s apartment the night Jones was murdered. Placing him in the apartment gives him access to the safe where Tasha locks her gun, so he could’ve taken it. Then she brings in Tariq (Michael Rainey, Jr.) to do all the work in setting Kanan up for the murder.

OFFICER: ARE YOU BEING HELD AGAINST YOUR WILL ? KANAN: GAH HEAD TELL HIM LIL N***A TARIQ: I DONT KNOW WHAT HE’S TALKING ABOUT US:#powertv #Powerstarz pic.twitter.com/ZTsiTI4Ldo — Baby Grl💙 (@Blkconnoisseur2) August 26, 2018

It almost makes you feel like Tariq betrayed Kanan who honestly had genuine love for Tariq. But, then you remember that Kanan is the most sadistic of them all, and his body count is through the roof. Not to mention, Kanan’s own son Sean, is at the top of that list.

Anyway, let’s get back to what happens that brings Kanan down. Tariq and Kanan spend the day together like real father and son but, with a Training Day type of vibe.

Kanan schools Tariq on the art of drug dealing to get him ready for his day of graduation into the real game. He gives Tariq some product and sends him into the streets around his old neighborhood to make a sell. He tells him not to come back until all the product is sold. Tariq does it but gets swindled in the process. The money he gets for the drugs turns out to be counterfeit, so now he has to fix the problem.

They “spin the block” and drive up on the guys that Tariq got the fake money from and without hesitation Kanan hands him the strap, he jumps out of the car and at gunpoint demands his product back. #SituationHandled

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: