Ne-Yo got someone to purchase his Georgia mansion, but for far less than the $1,567,000 he paid for it back in 2011.
According toThe Blast, the crooner lost nearly half a million dollars on the sale of his 9-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 10,000 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta.
The home features a professional kitchen, paneled library, elevator, wine cellar, exercise room, sauna, massage spa, three steam showers, large pool with waterslide with stone grotto spa and a home theater room.
He listed the home for $1,599,000 earlier this year but found no takers. The property eventually sold for $1,165,000, amounting to a loss of $402,000 on the deal.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Ne-Yo Loses $400,000 On Sale Of Georgia Home
- Nation’s Top Student Loan Official Resigns
- Police Knew Unarmed Man Was Mentally Ill Before Shooting him, Lawsuit Says
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Ne-Yo Loses $400,000 On Sale Of Georgia Home”
Why colored folk always trying to keep up with whitey?