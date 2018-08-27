Ne-Yo Loses $400,000 On Sale Of Georgia Home

Ne-Yo got someone to purchase his Georgia mansion, but for far less than the $1,567,000 he paid for it back in 2011.

According toThe Blast, the crooner lost nearly half a million dollars on the sale of his 9-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 10,000 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta.

The home features a professional kitchen, paneled library, elevator, wine cellar, exercise room, sauna, massage spa, three steam showers, large pool with waterslide with stone grotto spa and a home theater room.

He listed the home for $1,599,000 earlier this year but found no takers. The property eventually sold for $1,165,000, amounting to a loss of $402,000 on the deal.

