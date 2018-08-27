Morning Minute: French Haters!

The French Open made a controversial decision to ban Serena Williams’ black cat suit because they claim that it lacks “respect” for the game of tennis. Which is ridiculous because Nike designed the suit for her to help prevent blood clots, and because Williams is the game of tennis! The French folks sound like a bunch of haters!
