Made Up In America? Philly Mayor Tweets Photo With Jay-Z

(Photo credit: AP Photo)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia and Jay-Z have apparently made up after the Made In America Festival controversy earlier this month.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted a photo of himself with Jay-Z before the rap mogul’s show at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. Jay-Z and wife Beyonce were in town for the On The Run II tour.

Kenney writes: “Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight” and says they’re “both really excited about the future” of the Made In America Festival.

 

Earlier this month, the city announced that Jay-Z’s music festival would have to move off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2019.

Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing “zero appreciation” for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.

Officials later reversed course and said the festival would remain on the iconic expanse of museums, monuments and fountains.

