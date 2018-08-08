Tamron Hall Inks Development Deal With Disney/ABC For Daytime Talk Show

Tamron Hall, the former Today and MSNBC host who opted to leave NBC as it prepared for the arrival of Megyn Kelly, is returning to television with a fresh new deal…on a rival network.

According to Variety, Hall has entered into an agreement with Disney/ABC to develop and create a syndicated daytime talk show, which she will host. A show could be ready in time for 2019.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney|ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” said Hall, in a prepared statement. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it!”

Hall previously had a talk show in development with Weinstein Television before its head, Harvey Weinstein, was wiped out of existence by the #MeToo movement.

“We look forward to developing a daily destination showcasing her spirit, boundless enthusiasm and powerful ability to engage with viewers,” said William Burton, senior vice president, ABC Daytime, in a statement.

As previously reported, Hall was the co-anchor of the 9 a.m. hour of Today, part of a freewheeling discussion format that also involved Willie Geist, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. The format of the show was changed to accommodate the launch of Megyn Kelly Today. Hall decided to leave NBC News in February of 2017 after ten years working on MSNBC and with NBC News. She has recently been the host of Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall, currently in production on season six.

