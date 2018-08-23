Gotcha! Bank Employee Behind Robbery Of Business Owner

NEW MUGSHOT – The Wallis State Bank employee doesn't seem too pleased in this picture. Investigators say she masterminded the violent robbery of a businesswoman. She texted a so-called "go signal" to launch the attack. She's now in jail -> https://t.co/0Tv7OdPwnj. #hounews pic.twitter.com/QW30smV53o — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) August 22, 2018

An employee at a Houston, Texas bank has been arrested in connection to the violent attack on two business owners that was caught on video and reported earlier this week.

Wallis State Bank employee Shelby Taylor Wyse is allegedly the mastermind behind the robbery and was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

According to ABC 13, she texted a signal to two robbers who launched the attack on a businesswoman and snatched her purse containing $75,000.

The victim was taking the money to her family’s gas station and check cashing business when officials say she was ambushed by Travonn Johnson and Davis Dowell Mitchell.

Surveillance video shows Wyse observed the woman making the withdrawal and sent a “go ahead” text to the robbers just after 9 a.m. on August 17.

“She was followed from the bank to the business by these two robbers who drove in separate cars,” said Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Surveillance video shows one of the males hop out of a black SUV and snatch the woman’s purse, but she fights back. Her husband rushes outside to help her, but another man approaches and joins the attack on the couple. Deputies soon arrive and arrest two of the suspects after a brief chase. They also recovered the stolen money.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition with internal injuries.

Mitchell has been charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Johnson has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. A third man who is believed to be the SUV driver is still at large, according to reports.

Johnson and Wyse were dating, and she reportedly rented the Chrysler that he used to roll up on the victim. During an interrogation, Wyse, the mother of an 8-year-old boy, told police the car was stolen the morning of the robbery.

Her bail was set at $75,000 during a hearing on Wednesday.

