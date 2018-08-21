Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Idris Elba Dodges Bond Questions At ‘Yardie’ Premiere

Leave a comment

(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Was that martini offered to Idris Elba at the “Yardie” premiere shaken or stirred?

Unclear, but it was a good try by a reporter looking to find out if he’ll become the first black James Bond.

Elba, who directed “Yardie,” was also hounded by a flying insect that buzzed him and fiancee Sabrina Dhowre on the yellow carpet (We aren’t referring to media who wouldn’t let the Bond question go).

Last week, Elba posted a selfie on Twitter and wrote “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing Bond’s catchphrase. The actor acknowledged that “apparently” he set off a bit of a firestorm “by telling people my name.”

Many Elba fans have campaigned for him to be the first black James Bond over the years.

One reporter extended a martini and asked if he’d like it shaken or stirred.

Elba’s response: “Stir fried.”

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

British Beauties: Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond
18 photos
'Yardie' , British actors , Idris Elba , james bond

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close