Idris Elba Denies He Will Be Playing James Bond

There have been rumors buzzing that Idris Elba could be playing James Bond in the next 007 movie, but it looks like they’re just rumors.
Elba took to twitter to tell fans not to get too excited, “Don’t believe the HYPE…” he tweeted.
This tweet came after he teased fans by posting a photo with a 007 themed caption.
The latest round of buzz about the Molly’s Game actor stems from U.K. tabloid The Daily Star, which reported that director Antoine Fuqua spoke to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli about who could potentially take over the role of 007 after Craig steps aside. However, People reports that Fuqua’s rep denies the report.
“He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting. It’s all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started,” the rep told THR.
Daniel Craig, 50, will take his fifth turn as Bond in the untitled next installment in the franchise, directed by Danny Boyle and expected to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.
