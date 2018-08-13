CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Idris Elba Denies He Will Be Playing James Bond

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

There have been rumors buzzing that Idris Elba could be playing James Bond in the next 007 movie, but it looks like they’re just rumors.

Elba took to twitter to tell fans not to get too excited, “Don’t believe the HYPE…” he tweeted.

This tweet came after he teased fans by posting a photo with a 007 themed caption.

The latest round of buzz about the Molly’s Game actor stems from U.K. tabloid The Daily Star, which reported that director Antoine Fuqua spoke to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli about who could potentially take over the role of 007 after Craig steps aside. However, People reports that Fuqua’s rep denies the report.

“He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting. It’s all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started,” the rep told THR.

Daniel Craig, 50, will take his fifth turn as Bond in the untitled next installment in the franchise, directed by Danny Boyle and expected to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad
10 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

007 , Idris Elba , james bond

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close