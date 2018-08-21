Huggy Lowdown: D-I-S-R-E-S-P-E-C-T

08.21.18
Who let Madonna give the Aretha Franklin tribute? She gave what seemed more like a Madonna tribute at the 2018 VMAs. She mentioned the Queen at the beginning of her 10 minute speech and the rest was all about her rise to fame. Did she not learn her lesson after her awful Prince tribute?

