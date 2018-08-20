CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me Like A F**king Black Person!’

Watch the insanity.

Leave a comment

When white privilege is not in full effect, some Caucasians have a breakdown. This was the case for a 59-year-old doctor at a Florida airport on Thursday.

Jeffrey Epstein, a doctor from Lakeland, Florida, was “frothing at the mouth while yelling obscenities” in a ticket line at the Orlando International Airport, according to the Orlando Sentinel. He was removed from the line and told he could not fly before throwing a loud temper tantrum and refusing to leave the airport.

Police attempted to arrested him but he refused and was thrown to the ground and pepper sprayed. When he hit the ground, the doctor yelled, “You’re treating me like a f**king Black person!”

Watch below:

Here’s a hint: If he was really treated like a “Black person,” he would have been fatally shot the millisecond he resisted arrested, which he most certainly did. Lucky for him, his white privilege saved his day, and life.

Epstein was charged with battery, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct before being released on bond.

“I’m a provocative guy, and I do it on purpose,” Epstein told My9NJ.com. “You know why? Because people don’t say stuff. If you say it, people will debate it and talk about it. Maybe we’ll get a solution.”

He continued: “I figured a white guy getting arrested at an airport might get some attention to these Black people who I think are legitimately concerned. If I was a Black person, I’d be terrified.”

Police said they found cannabis on him, but Epstein claimed he was “not under the influence of any drugs when the incident happened.”

Again, if he was really being treated like a Black person, he would be locked up for longer than he needs to be and forced to take a plea deal that could ruin the rest of his life. He might also have a “terrorist ” charge slapped on his record because the incident was at an airport. But we doubt this will happen, as Dr. Epstein’s white privilege has already kicked in, which means he will more than likely be cleared of all charges.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
6 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me Like A F**king Black Person!’ was originally published on newsone.com

arrest , Police , Racism , white privilege

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close