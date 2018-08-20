Entertainment
Lester Holt Belts Out ‘Lovely Day’ in NYC BBQ Joint [Video]

NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt, does more with his voice than read the news, he sings too!

Holt usually moonlights as a bass player for his band, Lester Holt + The Rough Cuts, but when they performed Sunday night at Hill Country BBQ in New York City, he sang.

The band made their national TV debut back in June when they performed Jane by Jefferson Starship on TODAY. The band is made up entirely of news journalists.

Did he kill it or should he stick to the bass?

