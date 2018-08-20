Jill Scott & Estranged Husband Mike Dobson Are Officially Divorced

It’s official, singer Jill Scott and her estranged husband Mike Dobson have parted ways.

According to Bossip, Scott and Dobson were in court in Tennessee Thursday, where a judge OK’d their divorce settlement agreement; invalidating the prenup that Dobson challenged as part of the divorce.

As previously reported, Jilly from Philly filed divorce papers on September 15, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and called it quits 15 months later.

The grounds for divorce in Scott’s petition – filed in Tennessee, where the two were married – include cruel treatment, infidelity, verbal or physical abuse or sexual impropriety.

But Dobson denied the accusation to Bossip; claiming he was “blindsided” by the news, even though court documents listed the couple’s separation date as September 5.

“She’s an evil woman,” Dobson told the site. “I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there.”

According to the Bossip report, under their prenup, both sides agreed not to seek alimony, maintenance or spousal support, and a special provision that there would be no “marital property” generated from the union.

Details of their marital drama included allegations that Scott locked him out of the family home, gave away his pet dog and refused to give him back his personal property. Scott, meanwhile, slammed Dobson for being a moocher, claims he has denied.

Both were barred from speaking publicly about the other, and the judge also issued a restraining order between them.

The details of the settlement, including possible alimony and the division of their assets, were not immediately available.

