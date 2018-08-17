Mahisha Dellinger Creator of ‘Curls’ Says ‘I Couldn’t Avoid My Destiny’

Mahisha Mahisha Dellinger is the owner of the hair care line, Curls and is now the star of OWNs Mind Your Business. She talks to Krystal Lee about how it all began.

Dellinger was a young mom who faces horrible workplace racism at her corporate. She was also newly natural and realized that there was not a hair product line that really worked for her hair. That’s what sparked the idea to start a hair care line.

She really had to push herself out of her comfort zone to make her business a success, and says that the key to starting a business is to just go for it. You have to, “take a small step every day.”

Curls went from an $86,000 company its first year to now being a million dollar company, hear all about her journey in the audio above.

