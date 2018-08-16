Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: This Isn’t America

Leave a comment

Donald Trump goes after any and everyone who criticizes him, yesterday it was former CIA Director, John Brennan. Brennan has been openly critical of Trump and now he has decided to take away his security clearances. Russ believes that he did this partially to divert attention away from him calling Omarosa a “dog,” and distract people from her book.

Close