Nicki Minaj’s Ex Accuses Her Of Cutting Him; Lied To Police To Protect Her

Nearly four years after their breakup, Nicki Minaj and her former hypeman Safaree Samuels, are back in each other’s loves; and this time in the form of an online war of words that sparked when he claimed she once tried to kill him.

As reported by Page Six, the Love & Hip Hop star accused Chun Li of assault in a series of tweets Tuesday. The two dated for 12 years before they broke up in 2014. He claims his ex was verbally, physically and emotionally abusive, and Samuels didn’t backtrack on his statements when Minaj dismissed them in a radio interview.

“Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher,” he said in a tweet. “I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip.”

Minaj responded to his remarks minutes later, accusing him of being a mooch and a thief.

“U (sic) stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left! On Jesus u (sic) came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w/me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY.”

Samuels denied using her credit card on prostitutes and he attempted to put an end to their beef by tweeting: “I still don’t have no hate for you cuz (sic) I’m happy in my own mind now. Enjoy your album dropping.”

But Nicki had to pop off once more on her ex by shading him with: “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!!.”

She added: “You used me but God had other plans!!!!!”

But she didn’t stop there… Minaj added rapper Tyga to her rant: “Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!”

Safaree replied by throwing Tyga under the bus just like Nicki did:

“Me and tyga didn’t go to the same Dr. We did it the same day. Diff doctors,” he wrote. And he noted of Nicki — “you’re acting it’s like your auditioning to be on LHH”

As for Tyga, he has yet to respond to the hairline accusations.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM