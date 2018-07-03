Nicki Minaj Gives College Scholarships To 37 Of Her Biggest Fans

Some die-hard, college-bound and student loan-strapped Nicki Minaj fans can breathe a little easier today after learning that their financial burdens will be taken care of by the rapper.

On Friday (June 29), the “Chun-Li” emcee awarded her “Student of the Game” scholarship to 37 members of The Kingdom (her fan base formerly known as The Barbz), pledging to pay off either their college tuition or student loans, reports Billboard.

Minaj’s charitable efforts began in May 2017, when she posted a few students’ names with a total of their loans, school expenses and summer classes she spontaneously paid off via Instagram. She announced in the caption she was launching her “official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON.”

She then started her “Student of the Game” scholarship, which informed its first round of winners last month and finalized the recipient pool Friday on Minaj’s wesbite. She informed her Twitter followers that winners are eligible to win the scholarship multiple times, but not in consecutive years.

Several of the winners expressed their unbridled gratitude on social media. See the tweets below:

Thank you so much Nicki 😭🙏 I cant even believe it 😭💖 i can finally take all my AP’s @NICKIMINAJ #StudentOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/M98QYc4LcB — Nicki’s Watermelon (@NickiWatermelon) June 29, 2018

I’ve been in love with and holding down this woman since the 6th grade, only to have her later pay for my college tuition. God’s Plan 🙏🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/HOS4dklkUc — Ricky Minaj. (@minajthewave) June 30, 2018

so blessed and grateful, I love you so much nicki. thank you for EVERYTHING and helping me w/ my education 💕 I love you @NICKIMINAJ #StudentOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/lTIaJzslXM — Cesar (@cesarszn) June 29, 2018

IM ONE OF THE #StudentOfTheGame WINNERS!!!!! IM CRYING THANK YOU SO MUCH @NICKIMINAJ THANK YOUUUU! pic.twitter.com/8cod0FK7Z1 — Wally ™ Maraj🇩🇴 (@wjoaquin9) June 30, 2018

