Rev. Al Sharpton Says This Country Needs A Reality Check

Originals
08.15.18
Donald Trump recently called Omarosa a “dog” and a “low-life,” in his usual disrespectful manor. Why does he talk about black people so harshly? Yes, he insults everyone but it seems like he is always questioning a black persons intelligence level.

Truthfully, may of us are left wondering why he made her his top liaison to the black community if she’s such a low life.

Rev. Al finds it ironic that while we’re praying for the queen of soul, who has a song called Respect, our president has none.  “We are looking at a man that has no class, has no filter and no boundaries.” We need to vote and get this man out as soon as possible.

One thought on “Rev. Al Sharpton Says This Country Needs A Reality Check

  1. Benjiman on said:

    How many times and how long Al Sharpton has been doing this talkimg? And nothing has changed only things are getting worse plus by calling people names will not make things better because think about it if a person call you names will you help them or want to talk with them?

    Reply

Close